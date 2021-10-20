Adrenalin eSystems, a Global HR Tech Platform Company Appoints Srinivasa Bharathy as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Prior to Adrenalin, Bharathy was the Managing Director at Silver Cloud Solutions Pvt Ltd.

CHENNAI, India and NEW DELHI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrenalin eSystems Ltd, a group company of Intellect Design Arena Ltd and a specialist in open HR tech platform today announced the appointment of Srinivasa Bharathy as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Bharathy will be taking over from Sridhar Ganesh. Sridhar led Adrenalin through an exciting phase of growth and innovation and Bharathy brings his entrepreneurial flair and varied experience to the table.

In his working experience of 30 years, Bharathy has held senior positions in Enterprise Software Sales, Business Development & Consulting, Product Marketing, Product Management, and Implementation. He has been a business coach and facilitator in his previous role as an entrepreneur. He enjoys ideation, finding solutions, and engaging with clients to solve business challenges. He has taken charge from October 14, 2021.

Arun Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena Ltd., said, ''I extend a warm welcome to Bharathy. I look forward to Adrenalin's journey to newer milestones under his guidance. Bharathy's entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience will set new benchmarks for success in the industry.'' Arun also expressed his appreciation for outgoing CEO Sridhar Ganesh's contribution. ''Sridhar's contribution is immense. Under his leadership, Adrenalin launched their MAX Suite, the first open HR tech platform. MAX runs on Microservices, is API-based, cloud-native, and is designed using Headless architecture (MACH). The strength of the MAX offering has been evident in its success in the past 18 months since its launch. We value his contribution to Adrenalin which has benefited from his focus, drive, and implementation, bringing in benefits to the company and its stakeholders.'' Welcoming the new CEO, Sridhar Ganesh, said, ''Adrenalin is poised at an extremely exciting stage in its brand journey. Our strategic advantage and experience in the domain helps provide an extra edge to our established prowess in technology. The bedrock of Adrenalin MAX is robust, the roadmap ahead is game-changing. Bharathy's dexterity in getting the best out of people, his strong entrepreneurial background, and rock-solid credentials in business development augurs well for Adrenalin. His able leadership will fuel the company to new frontiers!'' On his appointment, Srinivasa Bharathy, Managing Director and CEO, Adrenalin eSystems Ltd, said, ''With more and more organizations opting for hybrid work culture, the importance of HR technology will play an increasingly important role. Adrenalin MAX has made great strides as a HR platform. Adrenalin has been a pioneer, then an innovator, and now it seeks to be a game-changer in helping customers transform their HR. The demand for smart and strategic HR was never this high. I will strive to make Adrenalin MAX synonymous with new-age digital HR.'' With over 700 global customers across 70 countries translating to 1 Million+ users, Adrenalin offers MAX platform solutions from hire to retirement/exit. Max HRM suite is people-centric in design with an intuitive UI and an engaging UX. The suite comprises operational and strategic modules that enable employee collaboration, engagement, and productivity. MAX is apt for the new normal as it enables HR to align employees with the organization's business needs and goals.

About Adrenalin eSystems Adrenalin is a group company of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. MAX is a comprehensive, cloud-architected, open HR tech platform, which automates the entire HR & payroll processes. Over 700 customers from 33+ verticals the world over and 1 million+ users use the MAX platform.

In the post-pandemic normal, HR functions across the world have had to adapt rapidly to keep pace with the evolving demands of a hybrid work environment. Adrenalin's inherent hyper agile DNA has been instrumental in the company continuously innovating both its HR platform and delivery to meet market demands.

