Left Menu

Jio-bp opens its first petrol pump

They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move - including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time, it said.The joint venture plans to leverage Reliances vast presence and deep experience in consumer businesses across India, with its hundreds of millions of customers in Jio and Reliance Retail, and bps extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, convenience and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.Instead of regular fuels, Jio-bp Mobility Stations across the country will offer additivised fuel, at no extra cost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:10 IST
Jio-bp opens its first petrol pump
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A joint venture of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and energy supermajor BP on Tuesday announced the opening of their first petrol pump that offers multiple fuel choices, including EV charging infrastructure.

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) launched its first Jio-bp branded Mobility Station at Navde, Navi Mumbai, the two firms said in a joint statement.

''Working in a challenging pandemic-affected environment, Jio-bp is bringing a network of world-class Mobility Stations offering multiple fuelling choices to the customers,'' it said.

The firms said Jio-bp will provide an unmatched and distinctive customer experience.

In 2019, BP had bought a 49 per cent stake in over 1,400 petrol pumps and 31 aviation turbine fuel (ATF) stations owned by Reliance for USD 1 billion.

The existing petrol pumps of Reliance have since been transferred to the joint venture, which plans to scale them up to 5,500 by 2025.

Reliance holds the remaining 51 per cent stake in RBML. RBML has already received the marketing authorisation for transportation fuels.

India's auto fuel retailing is dominated by public sector oil companies that own the majority of 78,751 petrol pumps in the country. RBML has 1,427 outlets while Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy has 6,250 pumps. Shell has 285 petrol pumps.

''The existing network of over 1,400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-bp, presenting a new range of customer value propositions over the coming months,'' the statement said.

India's market for fuels and mobility is rapidly growing. It is expected to be the fastest-growing fuels market in the world over the next 20 years.

''Jio-bp Mobility Stations are designed to help meet this growing demand and are ideally located to suit customer convenience. They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move - including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments & food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time,'' it said.

The joint venture plans to leverage Reliance's vast presence and deep experience in consumer businesses across India, with its hundreds of millions of customers in Jio and Reliance Retail, and bp's extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, convenience and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.

''Instead of regular fuels, Jio-bp Mobility Stations across the country will offer additivised fuel, at no extra cost. The fuel offering will contain internationally developed 'ACTIVE' technology, which forms a protective layer on critical engine parts to help keep the engines clean,'' the statement said.

Jio-bp will also set up a network of EV charging stations and battery swap stations, at its Mobility Stations and other standalone locations - Mobility Points. The joint venture aims to become a leading EV charging infrastructure player in India.

''The heart of the convenience offering is making refreshments available to customers who are on the move, through the Wild Bean Café. The 24x7 Shop has India's largest retailer, Reliance Retail as a partner for daily need items, snacks and confectionery. Wild Bean Café, an international on-the-move brand by bp, will serve its signature coffee alongside a blend of regional and local fare including masala chai, samosa, upma, paneer tikka roll, and chocolate lava cake,'' it said.

Jio-bp will offer a network of Express Oil Change outlets, in partnership with Castrol, at its Mobility Stations, providing free vehicle health check-up and free oil-change service through professionally trained experts. Every 2-wheeler customer buying Castrol lubricant at the Express Oil Change outlets will be able to avail of the oil change service at no cost.

In addition to these new value propositions, Jio-bp ensures end-to-end automation-backed 'Quality & Quantity' assurance, giving each customer full value for every rupee spent at Jio-bp Mobility Stations.

To create unmatched customer experience, exciting new value propositions such as dynamic pricing, instant discounts, happy hour schemes, implementation of flexible and uniform digital payment across the network are also in the offing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021