Renu Gupta Awarded the Blackswan Award for Women Empowerment by AsiaOne at Dubai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Nearing the end of 2021, it is also time to reflect on the works of some of the greatest leaders from across the globe. One such forum that felicitated the works of leaders is The Greatest Brands and Leaders Summit -- an Initiative of URS Media Consulting P.L. & AsiaOne Magazine.

Ms. Renu Gupta, Managing Director at Red Velvet Rock Global Commercial Brokers LLC, Dubai was honoured with the Blackswan Award for Women Empowerment, acknowledging her remarkable contribution to making a change in society through her edge of business ideas based on innovation.

The summit, now in its 15th Edition, felicitated her unparalleled work across the Asia-Middle East-Africa region. Being a reflection of the influence, impact and spirit that these top-tier leaders have created across the world, it also provided a stage for great visions, discussions and solutions about the business, economy, social issues, and Asia and Africa’s contribution to the world economy’s marvellous growth. The summit proved to be an exclusive platform where important and insightful thoughts were created and exchanged on what’s best for Asia, Africa, and the world’s future.

Expressing her feelings over this honour, Ms. Gupta says, “Women empowerment is a subject that is very close to my heart. Luckily, the world is full of self-aware leaders that have good intentions and policies to nurture talent. Despite this, it is saddening to see that progress at grassroots levels is very slow. With my work, I wish to encourage young people to step up and try to make a change. And if I’ve inspired even one person, I think that’s one step closer to our goal.'' The awards were researched by the United Research Services to make it to the list, chosen by consumers and the industry. Without a doubt, they are only for those brands and leaders who are exclusive, excellent and empowering; people who have not only worked to place their brands globally but have also embossed their region on the world map and have left a remarkable impact on society. The awards were made of those leaders who have made an ingrained mark for other leaders to follow and generations to marvel at.

The Summit welcomed businessmen from across the globe, ambassadors, government delegations, social leaders, and entrepreneurs. Noted personalities: Mr. Rizwan Sajan - Founder & Chairman of Danube Group, Mr. VardarajManjappa Shetty - Chairman & Managing Director of Ramee Group Resorts & Apartments, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed - Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings, Dr. Ram Buxani - the Chairman of ITL Cosmos, Mr. Abdulla Amiruddin Ajmal - the CEO of Ajmal Perfumes, the philanthropist - Mr. Surender Singh Kandhari, Mr. Neelesh Bhatnagar - the Managing Director of NB Ventures, Mr. Ryan Pinto - the CEO of Ryan International Group of Institutions, Dr. Bu Abdullah – Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group Of Companies and others were felicitated with AsiaOne Super 50 COVID-19 Commitment Award 2020-21. Bollywood actor Mr. Vivek Oberoi, Bollywood actress Ms. Urvashi Rautela were also felicitated at the grand event held at JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Renu Gupta - Red Velvet Rock Global Commercial Brokers LLC PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)