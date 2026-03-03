Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Condemns Foreign Military Aggression

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the US and Israel's military actions against Iran, questioning their authority under international law. He urged restraint, warned against escalation, and highlighted that the governance of nations should be self-determined by their people.

Omar Abdullah Condemns Foreign Military Aggression
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, voiced his strong opposition on Tuesday against the military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel. Abdullah questioned the legality of such actions, stating that no international law supports foreign military aggression or the assassination of a country's leader.

Abdullah encouraged the public to express their outrage through legal and peaceful means, warning against the misuse of force. He emphasized that governance decisions belong to the citizens of each nation and condemned the attack as deeply tragic and unacceptable.

The Chief Minister also addressed the local situation, urging calm and highlighting efforts in coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Indians in Iran. Reports of protests and unrest in J&K prompted Abdullah to call for restraint and a halt to any forceful measures by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

