Mindteck Appoints Keyuri Singh to its Board of Directors

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor, and analytical instrument industries, today announced the appointment of Ms. Keyuri Singh to its Board of Directors.

A seasoned professional, Ms. Singh has four decades of multi-disciplinary experience in consulting, finance and accounting, and human resources. She is currently a Senior Associate with Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, and the global authority of workplace culture.

Ms. Singh’s experience includes roles spanning across independent consulting and the corporate spectrums. She has served as a management consultant for business solutions, human resources, and ERP systems implementation with companies such as Grow Talent, Hay Group, PDI, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and A. F. Ferguson & Co.

Additionally, Ms. Singh made significant and valued contributions in several corporate roles, including CFO, Supply Chain Head, as well as Business Planning and Systems Head, at various multinationals. She has led the HR team of a global IT services organization during which time she implemented people processes, systems, policies, and practices across different countries.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Singh to our Board of Directors,” commented Mindteck’s Chairman, Mr. Yusuf Lanewala. He added, “She has the depth of experience and knowledge in people management, building/optimizing organizational processes, business development, and project management that has become ever so crucial in our competitive industry.” About Mindteck Mindteck is a global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that matters to help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum. The company’s legacy expertise in embedded systems, enterprise applications, and testing is a powerful complement to competencies in digital engineering, including cloud, IoT, and cybersecurity, as well as data engineering services such as AI/ML and analytics. Since its establishment in 1991, Mindteck’s clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. The company is publicly traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE 517344) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE Mindteck). Founding Member: ‘The Atlas of Economic Complexity’ for the Center for International Development (CID) at Harvard University. Office Locations: India, United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Bahrain, Germany and United Kingdom. Development Centers: Kolkata and Bengaluru, India. Appraised at Level 5 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®.

