Left Menu

Manali Petro reports standalone Q2 PAT at Rs 119.62 cr

The standalone revenue for the quarter under review grew to Rs 407.80 crore from Rs 282.96 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.The EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 was Rs 165.50 crore against Rs 112.24 crore registered in the same quarter of the previous fiscal....we will move ahead with our dual focus on profitable and healthy growth while implementing green technologies for our products and plants.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:18 IST
Manali Petro reports standalone Q2 PAT at Rs 119.62 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI): Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, (MPL) on Tuesday reported Profit After Tax at Rs 119.62 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Part of AM International, Singapore, the company had registered a standalone PAT at Rs 17.88 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year. The standalone revenue for the quarter under review grew to Rs 407.80 crore from Rs 282.96 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

The EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 was Rs 165.50 crore against Rs 112.24 crore registered in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

''...we will move ahead with our dual focus on profitable and healthy growth while implementing green technologies for our products and plants. I congratulate the entire team for delivering this performance, even in the current times of macroeconomic challenges'', company Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said.

MPL Managing Director Ravi said that during the quarter, the demand for all the products improved post lifting of the restrictions across the country. ''All-round increase was seen in product prices and margins, and the quarter recorded historically highest turnover. We expect to maintain a similar performance in the coming periods'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021