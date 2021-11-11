Left Menu

Secure Meters acquires 100 pc stake in Swiss firm Adaptricity AG

Its solutions are available in more than 50 countries.Since its founding in 2014 as a spin-off company of ETH Zurich, Adaptricity AG has been firmly established as a driver of SmartGrid innovation in the DACH region that comprises Austria, Germany and Switzerland.Leoni is a global provider of products and solutions for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:56 IST
Secure Meters acquires 100 pc stake in Swiss firm Adaptricity AG
  • Country:
  • India

Secure Meters has acquired 100 per cent stake in Switzerland-based smart grid solutions company Adaptricity AG.

Secure Meters, with global installation base of 50 million meters, found a complementary fit in Adaptricity’s products and markets, thereby giving it access to newer markets and product offerings and enabling their combined customers transition to net- zero, a statement said.

Adaptricity, majority owned by Euro 4 bn German multinational Leoni AG - a leading producer of wires and wire systems- was divested as part of pursuing Leoni's strategic focus on its core business.

''Secure Meters Ltd, an Indian multinational...acquired 100 per cent stake in Adaptricity AG, a Switzerland-based premium provider of smart grid solutions with innovative cloud-based grid analytics platform,'' the statement said.

Singhi Advisors, a global investment bank acted as the sole advisor to Secure Meters for the transaction.

Leoni AG was advised by Proventis Partners, a member firm of Mergers Alliance, wherein Singhi Advisors is the exclusive Indian member and a strategic stakeholder.

“Adaptricity and Secure Meters' products, market reach and approach are completely complementary to each other, bringing access to new markets and enabling our combined customers to transition to Net Zero,'' said Sunil Singhvi – CEO – Energy SBUSecure Meters.

Secure Meters’ products and services form a core part of net-zero and decarbonisation journey as they meter, monitor, manage and reduce the use of energy from generation to consumption.

Their solutions include grid metering, consumer gas and electricity smart metering systems, pump and blower efficiency services, consumer products and services for electric and gas consumption.

Secure Meters plans to invest in the further expansion of the technology and to integrate Adaptricity AG's products into its international sales activities. Adaptricity AG will operate as a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Secure Meters Group.

Secure Meters has operations in India, the UK, Australia, Sweden, Italy and the Middle East. Its solutions are available in more than 50 countries.

Since its founding in 2014 as a spin-off company of ETH Zurich, Adaptricity AG has been firmly established as a driver of SmartGrid innovation in the DACH region that comprises Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

Leoni is a global provider of products and solutions for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021