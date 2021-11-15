Allow manufacture of ethanol from surplus paddy: Chhattisgarh CM tells Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday demanded that the Centre allow the state government to manufacture ethanol from the surplus paddy in the interest of farmers, a government official said.

Baghel made this request during a virtual meeting of chief ministers held by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss infrastructure and economic growth in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, a government statement said. Baghel said Chhattisgarh is known as the 'paddy bowl' due to the surplus production of this crop, and from the last 2-3 years the state government has been urging the Centre to allow manufacturing of ethanol from it, it said.

“If the Centre gives permission, then the state government can use the surplus paddy for producing ethanol. It would not only benefit the farmers and the state but it will also save foreign exchange being spent by the Government of India on the import of petroleum products,'' the release quoted the chief minister as saying. The state government has made preparations for production of ethanol and MoUs have also been signed with 12 companies for setting up ethanol manufacturing units, he added. However, the state has got permission to manufacture ethanol from sugarcane and maize, he said, urging the union minister to ensure that the same permission is granted for paddy.

The CM also requested that the Centre reconsider its decision to not accept 'usna' (parboiled) rice from the state in the central pool.

“The Food Corporation of India has decided to accept 61.65 lakh MT of 'arwa' rice in the central pool from the state. The Centre has decided not to accept 'usna' rice from the state which is against the interest of the state, rice millers and labourers,” Baghel said.

There are around 500 usna rice mills in Chhattisgarh with a production capacity of 5 lakh metric tonne per month. The Centre's decision will lead to the closure of these mills and labourers of these facilities will become jobless, he said.

