Left Menu

Iran's Mahan Air says its has foiled a cyber attack - TV

The carrier, blacklisted by Washington in 2011 over support it provided to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said in a statement that it had faced similar attacks in the past, adding that its "internal system" had been targeted. "Our international and domestic flights are operating on schedule without any disruptions," Amirhossein Zolanvari, head of the airliner's public relation office told state TV.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-11-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 15:52 IST
Iran's Mahan Air says its has foiled a cyber attack - TV
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A cyber attack against Iranian private airline Mahan Air has been foiled, Iranian state media reported on Sunday, adding that the airliner's flight schedule was not affected by the attack. The carrier, blacklisted by Washington in 2011 over support it provided to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said in a statement that it had faced similar attacks in the past, adding that its "internal system" had been targeted.

"Our international and domestic flights are operating on schedule without any disruptions," Amirhossein Zolanvari, head of the airliner's public relation office told state TV. Authorities have said that Iran is on high alert for online assaults, which Tehran has blamed in the past on its arch-foes United States and Israel. The United States and other Western powers meanwhile have accused Iran of trying to disrupt and break into their networks.

Iran has been targeted by a series of cyberattacks in the past such as one last month when the sale of heavily subsidized gasoline across the country was disrupted by apparent cyberattacks. In July, the website of Iran's transport ministry was taken down by what state media said was a "cyber disruption" that caused delays in train services were delayed. Mahan Air was established in 1992 as Iran's first private airline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021