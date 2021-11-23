Servotech Power Systems bags off-grid solar project from UPNEDA

Servotech Power Systems has bagged off-grid solar PV plant orders from Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

''Leading manufacturer of LED Lights and Solar Products, Servotech Power Systems Ltd has bagged off-grid Solar PV Plant order from UPNEDA'', a company statement said.

Servotech will supply, erection, testing, and commission the off-grid Solar PV power plant in different government offices buildings in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

The total value of the project is Rs 37.20 crore and it is valid for a year span. Initially, Servotech has been issued an LOI (letter of intent) of Rs 11.16 crore that needs execution in a short span of time.

The project's execution is scheduled to begin in the first week of December 2021, and the project's completion is anticipated by March 2022.

''I am certain that this off-grid solar PV project will be completed on time, and our collaboration will continue to assist India in meeting its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2070, said Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems.

The Servotech Power Systems is engaged in Renewable Energy and is a leading manufacturer of Inverter, Batteries, LED Lights, Solar Products, Oxygen Concentrator, and UVC Germicidal Products with a proud legacy of 17 years.

