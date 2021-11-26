AutoGuru India inks pact with Automotive Skill Development Council; to promote women drivers

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI): Content and marketing consultant to automotive and motorsport industry AutoGuru India on Friday said it has joined hands with Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) to encourage women automobile drivers take up a career in motorsport under its Formula Woman platform.

AutoGuru India, along with Formula Woman UK, are bringing a unique platform which gives a golden opportunity to women drivers to be in the driving seat for the McLaren racing team in 2022.

''We are very happy to have the ASDC on as a skill development partner for Formula Woman India. Formula Woman is a platform that is looking out for drivers with the best driving skills and a personality to match it'', AutoGuru India CEO and Co-Founder Ativ Shah said. ''We at AutoGuru are aligned in our vision, objectives with Automotive Skill Development Council, which includes skill and education development in the auto industry, promoting safe driving and encouraging more women to pursue their careers in auto, motorsport industry''.

A two day event on November 23 and 24 was held at Erda's Speedway in Vadodara to give women drivers an opportunity to make a career in motorsport.

Automotive Skill Development Council CEO, Arindam Lahiri said, ''we are extremely happy to be the skilling partner of AutoGuru India for Formula Woman UK. At ASDC we have always been at the forefront of advancing digital inclusion and equity across India through our various training programmes''. ''Our partnership with AutoGuru India reflects our commitment toward strengthening the skilling ecosystem.'' PTI VIJ APR APR

