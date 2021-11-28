Left Menu

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-11-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 00:04 IST
Kuwait to suspend flights from 9 African countries over Omicron variant
Represenattive image Image Credit: ANI
Kuwait is to suspend direct flights from nine African countries from Sunday due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa, the government communication centre tweeted on Saturday, citing a cabinet decision.

The countries are South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

