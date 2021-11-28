FDI in Saudi Arabia reaches $4.1 bln in Q2 2021 - investment ministry
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-11-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 15:31 IST
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Saudi Arabia has reached $4.1 billion in the second quarter of 2021, the investment ministry said on Sunday.
FDI rose 56% year on year, the ministry added.
