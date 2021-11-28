Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Day 4

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:21 IST
SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Day 4
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The scoreboard on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 345 New Zealand 1st Innings: 296 India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 14-1 in 5 overs) Mayank Agarwal c Latham b Southee 17 Shubman Gill b Jamieson 1 Cheteshwar Pujara c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 22 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Ajaz Patel 4 Shreyas Iyer c Tom Blundell b Southee 65 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Southee 0 Ravichandran Ashwin c Tom Blundell b Southee 32 Wriddhiman Saha not out 61 Axar Patel not out 28 Extras: (B-3, LB-1) 4 Total: (7 wickets, 81 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 2-1, 32-2, 41-3, 51-4, 51-5, 103-6 167-7.

Bowling: Tim Southee 22-2-75-3, Kyle Jamieson 17-6-40-3, Ajaz Patel 17-3-60-1, Rachin Ravindra 9-3-17-0, William Somerville 16-2-38-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021