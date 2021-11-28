SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Day 4

The scoreboard on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 345 New Zealand 1st Innings: 296 India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 14-1 in 5 overs) Mayank Agarwal c Latham b Southee 17 Shubman Gill b Jamieson 1 Cheteshwar Pujara c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 22 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Ajaz Patel 4 Shreyas Iyer c Tom Blundell b Southee 65 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Southee 0 Ravichandran Ashwin c Tom Blundell b Southee 32 Wriddhiman Saha not out 61 Axar Patel not out 28 Extras: (B-3, LB-1) 4 Total: (7 wickets, 81 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 2-1, 32-2, 41-3, 51-4, 51-5, 103-6 167-7.

Bowling: Tim Southee 22-2-75-3, Kyle Jamieson 17-6-40-3, Ajaz Patel 17-3-60-1, Rachin Ravindra 9-3-17-0, William Somerville 16-2-38-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)