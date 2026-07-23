Thales Soars: Order Intake Surges Amid Rising Global Conflicts

French defence giant Thales reported a 21% increase in order intake for the first half of 2026, driven by elevated global military spending. The company secured orders worth €12.47 billion, significantly surpassing forecasts. Thales is also advancing its satellite venture with Airbus and planning to acquire naval drone company Exail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:34 IST
Thales Soars: Order Intake Surges Amid Rising Global Conflicts
Indian Army (Corps of Army Air Defence) has signed a contract with Thales (Photo/Indian Army)
  • Country:
  • France

French defence and aerospace titan Thales announced a substantial 21% surge in order intake for the first half of 2026, compared to the previous year. The increase, attributed to escalating global conflicts spurring military expenditure, drove demand for the company's sophisticated surveillance and defence systems.

During the first six months, Thales amassed orders totaling €12.47 billion, a significant leap that far exceeded analysts' expectations of a mere 1% rise. This included 18 substantial orders each exceeding €100 million. "Defence significantly contributes to this growth," remarked CEO Patrice Caine.

Meanwhile, Thales' sales saw a robust 7.8% organic growth, hitting €10.95 billion. Defence remains a dominant segment, accounting for over half of the group's revenue and experiencing a 13.1% increase. Despite an exceptional charge from Germany's frigates program cancellation, Thales' adjusted EBIT rose 11.4% to €1.37 billion. The company is pressing ahead with plans for a strategic satellite joint venture with Airbus and Leonardo, and the acquisition of naval drone firm Exail.

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