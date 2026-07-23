Tensions Rise in the South China Sea: A Bilateral Showdown at Scarborough Shoal

China announced on Thursday that it had tracked and expelled two Philippine vessels it accused of trespassing near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, marking the second such incident this week in the South China Sea involving the two nations.

The Scarborough Shoal, a focal point of Asian maritime disputes, is claimed by both the Philippines and China, which refers to it as Huangyan Dao. China's Coast Guard urged the Philippines to halt its 'infringing and provocative actions,' while reiterating its sovereignty over the contentious area.

The Chinese Coast Guard employed tracking, monitoring, and interception to drive away the Philippine vessels, describing these actions as 'standard, professional, and lawful.' Neither the Philippine Coast Guard nor the Philippine embassy in Beijing immediately commented on the incident.