Cinema Chill: Rome Offers Free Screenings Amid Europe's Heatwave

Rome introduces free cinema viewings in summer heat-relief plans, while Paramount obtains EU nod for Warner Bros acquisition. Pop singer D4vd faces court over murder charges. A retrospective documentary highlights Wham!'s China tour's impact. Rebel Wilson cleared of defamation in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:34 IST
Cinema Chill: Rome Offers Free Screenings Amid Europe's Heatwave
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  • Country:
  • Italy

In an effort to combat the debilitating summer heat enveloping Europe, Rome will offer free screenings in 11 air-conditioned cinemas. This initiative is part of a broader heat-relief scheme introduced by Mayor Roberto Gualtieri. Named after the 1983 film 'The Big Chill,' the program complements existing climate shelters in the city.

In corporate news, Paramount Skydance Corp secured European Union approval for its colossal $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. The approval came after Paramount agreed to dissolve its film distribution partnership with Universal Pictures in Europe, as per the European Commission's stipulations.

On the legal front, indie pop musician D4vd remains embroiled in a harrowing murder trial. Prosecutors presented disturbing evidence of the alleged crime, which could have significant implications for the artist, recognized legally as David Burke. Meanwhile, Australian courts have ruled in favor of Rebel Wilson, clearing her of defamation charges regarding social media posts.

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