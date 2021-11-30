Left Menu

Kazakhstan suspends flights with Egypt over Omicron variant

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 09:10 IST
Kazakhstan suspends flights with Egypt over Omicron variant

Kazakhstan has suspended flights with Egypt, a popular holiday destination for residents of the central Asian nation, citing a case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus found in Belgium in a passenger arriving from the African country.

The Nur-Sultan government added that it would curb entry for citizens of a number of other African nations, as well as Hong Kong, and screen arrivals from countries where the variant has been reported.

