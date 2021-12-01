WNS Launches FINSIBLE to Drive Scalable Banking Operations for FinTechs

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India&London, United Kingdom & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced the launch of WNS FINSIBLE, a suite of banking solutions enabling FinTechs to efficiently streamline, manage and scale operations. FINSIBLE covers the entire end-to-end value chain of banking processes, including deposits and payments, lending, risk & compliance, customer service and advisory services. The offering is modular, customizable and scalable to address the needs of FinTech clients regardless of their operational maturity.

By partnering with WNS, FinTechs are able to “co-create” solutions that deliver robust operational control and governance, cost optimization, regulatory compliance and fast-track digital transformation. FINSIBLE combines advanced analytics and state-of-the-art technology tools and platforms with WNS’ FinTech banking expertise and a robust information security framework. The solution suite enables FinTechs to focus on their core competencies – driving innovation, ensuring faster go-to-market for products and services, and penetrating newer markets.

“FinTechs have evolved as major players in the global economy as the demand for their services, tools and platforms continue to soar. Their potential to modernize traditional processes, enhance customer experience and improve financial inclusion is immense. WNS FINSIBLE allows FinTechs to focus on the big picture by enabling scalability and efficiently managing operational heavy-lifting,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

WNS FINSIBLE can be tailored to the client’s specific stage of operational maturity including inception, growth and expansion. For FinTechs in the inception stage, the offering accelerates startup by helping design new processes, map regulatory requirements, and establish operational controls and risk management. As FinTechs rapidly grow, operations can be further transformed by leveraging increased automation, analytics and performance management measures. Lastly, for FinTechs looking to expand, the solution enables rapid scalability, conformance to new regulations, and next-level transformation through hyperautomation and analytics-led insights.

About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2021, WNS had 49,511 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Instagram Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

