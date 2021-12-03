Left Menu

Narayana Hrudayalaya partners Ritesh Properties to build 225-bed hospital in Ludhiana

Healthcare provider Narayana Hrudayalaya has joined hands with Ritesh Properties and Industries to set up a 225-bed multi-specialty hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab.As per a joint statement issued by the two companies, the hospital would come up at the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway. Spread over 2 lakh square feet, the the hospital is expected to be operational by 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 18:15 IST
Narayana Hrudayalaya partners Ritesh Properties to build 225-bed hospital in Ludhiana
Healthcare provider Narayana Hrudayalaya has joined hands with Ritesh Properties and Industries to set up a 225-bed multi-specialty hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab.

As per a joint statement issued by the two companies, the hospital would come up at the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway. Spread over 2 lakh square feet, the the hospital is expected to be operational by 2024.

''We at Narayana believe in bringing the best-in-class healthcare facilities affordable to all. With this vision we are setting up our new multi-speciality Hospital in Ludhiana. We are delighted to collaborate with Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd, since their energy aligns with the project,'' Narayana Hrudayalaya Northern Region Director Navneet Bali said.

Ritesh Properties and Industries Managing Director Sanjeev Arora stated that the company has collaborated with Narayana Hrudayalaya with a vision to work towards making healthcare affordable and accessible to all.

''We believe that this project has opened doors for various future partnerships with Narayana Hrudayalaya, which will strengthen our vision to provide quality and low-cost healthcare to all,'' he added The sheer size of this project will act as a catalyst and contribute in generating more jobs, as well as build a complete ecosystem, which will enable overall development of the catchment areas, Arora noted.

Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd (RPIL) has a presence in real estate and fashion industry verticals.

The Bengaluru-based Narayana Hrudayalaya was founded by Devi Prasad Shetty in 2000. It is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary and primary healthcare facilities.

