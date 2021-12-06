Redcliffe Labs plans to hire over 1,000 persons in next 6 months

Redcliffe Labs, a unit of Redcliffe Lifetech in the US and India, on Monday said it is planning to strengthen its team in the country by adding over 1,000 new employees over the next six months across various positions, including entry, mid and senior-levels.

This new hiring will be focused across major metro cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai along with tier II towns such as Raipur, Dehradun, Kanpur among a few, Redcliffe Labs said in a statement.

The positions are open across profiles such as senior leadership, technology, marketing, sales, customer support, operations and phlebotomists.

The company is on a hiring spree to support the ongoing advancement of its wide network of labs and collection centres.

Currently with over 1,200 employees serving in 30 cities and processing 1 lakh tests daily, Redcliffe Labs aims to build a 100-lab network, 5,000 collection centers and 5,000 phlebotomists field team for digital business and to serve 50,000 homes every day.

Due to the pandemic, there has been a steady increase in demand for diagnostic tests especially home diagnostics and thus, Redcliffe Labs is aggressively expanding across India to cater to people looking for reliable tests with quick and easy to interpret smart reports.

“Having raised a round of institutional funding and backing of all major technology providers with advanced automated systems, we are in process towards aggressive expansion, we are currently providing over 3,500 tests and serving about a million Indians. ''Our aim is to reach over 500 million Indians within the next 5 years and deliver at the grassroot level of the country. To make this a reality, we intend to hire talented and enthusiastic professionals across profiles and locations in our team,'' Redcliffe Labs founder Dheeraj Jain added.

