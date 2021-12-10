Emirates runs into new restrictions in Nigeria

Nigeria has imposed new restrictions on Emirates airline flights, just over a week after it removed a nine-month suspension of all the carrier's flights into and out of its territory, the aviation authority said on Friday. Musa Nuhu, director general of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that Nigeria had approved Emirates' request to have 21 flights a week into Nigeria.

But United Arab Emirates declined an application by local carrier Air Peace to fly to Sharjah International Airport three times a week. Instead, UAE gave the airline one weekly slot, citing non-availability of arrival slots at the airport. "The Honourable Minister of Aviation decided to apply the principle of reciprocity and withdraw the approval of the Winter Schedule given to Emirates Airlines and instead approved one weekly flight frequency to Abuja on Thursday," Nuhu said.

Nigeria is Africa's most populous country with a huge diaspora that frequently travels back home and some carriers like British Airways have daily flights to the country.

