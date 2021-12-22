Left Menu

3,117 from minority communities in Pak, Afghanistan & Bangladesh granted citizenship: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:41 IST
3,117 from minority communities in Pak, Afghanistan & Bangladesh granted citizenship: Govt
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
A total of 8,244 non-Muslims from Pakistan and Afghanistan had applied for Indian citizenship in the last four years and of them, 3,117 were granted citizenship, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

The minister said in Rajya Sabha that all foreign nationals are governed by the provisions contained in the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and the Citizenship Act, 1955.

''The number of citizenship applications received from Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Christian minorities groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan during the year 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 is 8,244,'' he said in a written reply.

Rai said the number of Indian citizenship granted to people belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Christian minorities groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan during the year 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 is 3,117.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

