We will not allow Bangladeshis to snatch rights of our youths, mothers: BJP chief Nitin Nabin at rally in Bengal's Islampur.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
We will not allow Bangladeshis to snatch rights of our youths, mothers: BJP chief Nitin Nabin at rally in Bengal's Islampur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Nitin Nabin
- Bengal
- Islampur
- rights
- rally
- youths
- mothers
- external communities
- politics
ALSO READ
Names of infiltrators being deleted from voter list; they will be removed from Bengal after BJP comes to power: Shah at Mathurapur rally.
Mamata Banerjee now busy inaugurating temples, but allowing building of Babri Masjid in Bengal: Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.
We will deport people whose names were identified, deleted by EC: BJP chief Nitin Nabin at rally in Bengal's Islampur.
TMC has made Bengal heaven for infiltrators: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.
Bring BJP to power, we will ensure state govt employees get salary as per 7th Pay Commission: Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.