U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Malta, Moldova, Sweden, Argentina

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:55 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it raised COVID-19 related travel warnings for Malta, Moldova, Sweden and Argentina.

For Malta, Moldova and Sweden, the travel warning was raised to level four or "very high" while for Argentina, it was raised to level 3 or "high", the CDC said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

