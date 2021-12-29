HR-tech startup InCruiter’s Interviews as a Service expedites hiring process by 1.5x

• The end-to-end recruitment solution platform that offers crowd recruiting to on-demand interview services fastens the hiring process by 1.5x.

29th December 2021: InCruiter, one of the most trusted and next-gen HR tech startups offering end to end recruitment solutions from Crowdrecruiting to on-demand interview services has recently recorded a 1.5x faster rate of hiring in companies with its unique idea of Interview as a Service (IaaS). The HR tech platform boasts freelance experts to assess the technical skills of the candidates along with an expert panel to assess the technical ability of candidates to meet the job requisite.

In the present competitive world, recruitment plays an integral role in building up a competent team in the fastest time possible. This, in turn increases the upper management’s productivity and optimizes the complete hiring process. InCruiter identifies the perfect fit for the company through precision and accurate evaluation. Furthermore, it scrutinizes hiring needs while expediting the hiring process by 1.5x.

Commenting on the need for IaaS in the market, Mr. Anil Agarwal, Co-Founder InCruiter said “Hiring the right candidate is a time-consuming process which requires precision, with our experts and their expertise in the field we speed up the process and provide the employer with the most suitable candidate.” “We believe in building stronger teams by offering quality candidates through a tech-driven solution that engages a large pool of independent recruitment agencies to source candidates with specified skillset. Every candidate has to go through a stringent filtering process and is validated by our experienced recruitment team,” he added.

Incepted in 2018, InCruiter optimizes the hiring process and works as a fully-automated hiring platform that boasts a pool of freelance recruiters and multiple agencies in one platform. The state-of-the-art platform connects specialized recruiters with the best track records to the matching jobs. Multiple agencies working on a single job with a single point of contact make hiring faster and efficient.

In a short span, the company is recognized as India’s biggest contract staffing agency that aggregates multiple contractual staffing agencies from across the country and brings them on a single platform to handle staffing requirements.

In terms of business growth, InCruiter is continuing to move on its growth trajectory and has generated a revenue of INR 70 lac in FY21 and has crossed INR 1Cr. in the ongoing fiscal. Further, it is expecting to clock a turnover of INR 2Cr. by the end of March 2022.

