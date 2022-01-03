Increased Suez Canal fees will boost revenue by $400 mln, chairman says

The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told Arabiya TV on Monday that the 6% increase in canal fees from February will boost annual revenue by $400 million.

Revenue from the canal in 2021 was hit by a six-day disruption when the container ship Ever Given got stuck in the canal in March, halting traffic in both directions.

