Left Menu

Increased Suez Canal fees will boost revenue by $400 mln, chairman says

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:11 IST
Increased Suez Canal fees will boost revenue by $400 mln, chairman says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told Arabiya TV on Monday that the 6% increase in canal fees from February will boost annual revenue by $400 million.

Revenue from the canal in 2021 was hit by a six-day disruption when the container ship Ever Given got stuck in the canal in March, halting traffic in both directions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022