Rubber industry association AIRIA elects Sawar Dhanania as president

All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) on Wednesday said it has elected Sawar Dhanania as its president.

Besides, it elected Shashi Kumar Singh as senior vice president and Vipan Mehta as vice president in its annual general meeting (AGM) held in December, the industry body said in a statement.

The tenure of all the three elected office bearers is till the next AGM scheduled for September 2022.

“AIRIA, which stood at the helm for 75 years from its establishment, is committed to stand by the rubber goods manufacturers and the developments for the rubber sector in the country.

''The rubber industry has already faced some major hurdles in the way and also overcame them successfully, but it is felt this is the just time to increase our exports in manifold through focussing on the new products and specific countries with handsome opportunities for exports,'' Dhanania said.

The industry body will also explore how efficiently the use and plantation of rubber trees will generate more revenue for the growers, inflow of foreign exchange for the country and produce furniture through renewable timber replacing the forest timber, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)