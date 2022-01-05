Left Menu

Rubber industry association AIRIA elects Sawar Dhanania as president

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 14:28 IST
Rubber industry association AIRIA elects Sawar Dhanania as president
  • Country:
  • India

All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) on Wednesday said it has elected Sawar Dhanania as its president.

Besides, it elected Shashi Kumar Singh as senior vice president and Vipan Mehta as vice president in its annual general meeting (AGM) held in December, the industry body said in a statement.

The tenure of all the three elected office bearers is till the next AGM scheduled for September 2022.

“AIRIA, which stood at the helm for 75 years from its establishment, is committed to stand by the rubber goods manufacturers and the developments for the rubber sector in the country.

''The rubber industry has already faced some major hurdles in the way and also overcame them successfully, but it is felt this is the just time to increase our exports in manifold through focussing on the new products and specific countries with handsome opportunities for exports,'' Dhanania said.

The industry body will also explore how efficiently the use and plantation of rubber trees will generate more revenue for the growers, inflow of foreign exchange for the country and produce furniture through renewable timber replacing the forest timber, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022