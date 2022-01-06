PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Playtech Plc, the gambling technology group, has delayed a decision on a 2.7 billion pounds ($3.66 billion) takeover bid from Aristocrat Leisure, fuelling hopes of a bidding war as a rival suitor, JKO Play, has been given more time to make its offer. Business groups have stepped up calls for the UK government to get a "grip" on shortages of rapid COVID-19 tests, warning that they were vital to keeping the economy on track.

Uniper SE, one of Germany's biggest utilities, has been forced to seek 10 billion euros ($11.31 billion) of financing to avoid a cash crunch after slowing gas supplies from Russia to Europe caused prices to surge. ($1 = 0.7377 pounds) ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

