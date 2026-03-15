Israel's Missile Interceptor Shortage Amid Rising Tensions

Israel has notified the United States of a critical shortfall in its ballistic missile interceptors as tensions with Iran continue to escalate, according to a report by Semafor. U.S. officials with knowledge of the situation conveyed this information earlier this week.

Israel's warning comes at a crucial time, as the ongoing conflict with Iran heightens the urgency for effective defense measures. Despite the shortage, the United States has confirmed that its own interceptor stock remains adequate, the report said.

The report was shared by Semafor but has not yet been independently verified by Reuters. However, it underscores a growing concern for national defense strategy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)