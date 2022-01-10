Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 06:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 06:00 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Developers resist Gove plans to meet bill for fixing cladding crisis https://on.ft.com/33ncTPe UK urged to impose windfall tax on offshore oil and gas operators https://on.ft.com/3zH3az1

Tory MP warns of revolt if Boris Johnson doesn't axe COVID-19 curbs https://on.ft.com/3JV8m7j Overview

Home developers in the UK have hit out at the housing secretary Michael Gove's latest plans to resolve the cladding crisis, which could see them landed with a bill of as much as 4 billion pounds ($5.44 billion). Pressure is mounting on UK finance minister Rishi Sunak, to levy a one-off windfall tax on UK offshore oil and gas operators, just weeks after the boss of BP Plc said high commodity prices had turned his company into "a cash machine".

Boris Johnson has been urged by Conservative member of parliament Mark Harper to end all COVID-19 restrictions in England by the end of this month, or face a massive revolt within his party and the prospect of a leadership challenge later this year. ($1 = 0.7358 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

