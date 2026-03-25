India's Strategic Climate Pledge: A Conservative Yet Powerful Approach

India has set an ambitious target to reduce its emissions intensity by 47% from 2005 levels by 2035, according to recent climate pledges tied to the Paris Agreement. Analysts have described these targets as somewhat conservative.

The world's fastest-growing major economy plans to increase the share of installed clean power capacity to 60% over the next decade, up from its current 52.6%. As of 2020, India successfully reduced its emissions intensity by 36% relative to 2005.

Despite increased absolute emissions driven by economic growth, India often highlights its low per-capita emissions to call for greater efforts from developed nations in addressing climate change.

The Indian government emphasized that its climate strategy heavily focuses on renewable energy. While some voices critique the country's targets as conservative, others predict that India's booming clean energy sector will achieve more rapid advancement than policymakers have anticipated.

The Central Electricity Authority expects solar and wind power growth to push clean energy's share in the power mix to 70% by 2035, breaching the government's 60% aim.

Global context also plays a role, as changing U.S. climate policies under President Donald Trump have pressured other nations to bolster their actions, with the European Union and China outlining their emission reduction goals significantly into the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)