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Conservatives Rally Behind Strikes on Iran Amidst Rising Skepticism

At the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, Republicans largely supported U.S. strikes on Iran, backing President Donald Trump. Despite national skepticism about the war, CPAC speakers argued the moral case for the conflict. However, growing voter unease over war and high fuel prices threatens the party's prospects in the upcoming midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 05:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 05:12 IST
Conservatives Rally Behind Strikes on Iran Amidst Rising Skepticism
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Republicans at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Grapevine, Texas, strongly backed U.S. strikes on Iran, aligning with President Donald Trump on an issue affecting his approval ratings. Speakers from various backgrounds argued for the moral necessity of the conflict, despite national skepticism and its political risks.

The increased voter unease over the war, especially concerning rising fuel prices, poses a significant challenge for the Republican Party as it attempts to maintain its slim majority in the upcoming midterm elections. CPAC speaker Mercedes Schlapp emphasized the importance of liberating Iran while acknowledging public concerns over a prolonged conflict.

Despite attracting criticism from some MAGA figures for entangling the U.S. in foreign wars, support among Trump's core base remains robust. Notable figures including evangelist Franklin Graham framed the conflict in religious terms, reinforcing Trump's decision as protective of Israel. The event highlighted the deep political divides surrounding foreign policy and national security.

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