Crackdown on Terror Networks: Reasi Police Attach Terrorist's Property

In a significant move to dismantle terror networks, Jammu and Kashmir police attached the immovable property of a terrorist associate linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba in Reasi district on Saturday.

The official action against Mohd Qasim, conducted under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), underscores efforts to disrupt terror eco-systems. Qasim, named in an FIR for his involvement in activities violating the UAPA, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act in 2024, saw his land measuring approximately three marlas in Upper Angralla village legally seized.

Speaking on the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Paramir Singh, emphasized the sustained commitment to curb elements threatening national peace and security. Singh noted that such decisive actions will persist in the ongoing battle against terrorism in the region.