JLR commences bookings of new Range Rover in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 12:47 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for the all-new Range Rover in the country.

The new Range Rover, with prices starting from Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom India), is now available for bookings.

''The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India and the new fifth-generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher,'' Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The model comes with three powertrain options -- 3-liter diesel, 3-liter petrol, and new 4.4-liter petrol.

The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature the latest 48 V mild-hybrid (MHEV) technology which harvests energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel efficiency.

The system's belt-integrated starter motor ensures responsive and refined operation of the stop-start system and provides extra assistance to the engine when accelerating, the automaker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

