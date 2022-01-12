Pastor Alph Lukau says 2022 will be an awesome year; the muchneeded rise of the Prophetic Voice in today's turbulent times

''It is time to change your life,'' says the popular South African Pastor Alph Lukau who is described by his followers as a man of God that has the ability to heal any kind of illness. He is a coach, mentor, father and leader among leaders to several thousands across the globe with an increasing fan base India that has prompted him to visit India at the earliest. The government of India has emphasized on the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibilities) activities which are duly followed by several corporate houses here and they reflect the sound philosophy of Pastor Alph Lukau whose reach touches both the spiritual and social lives of many through his many activities including helping hand to the orphans and under privileged across the world. He is the founder and General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International, a worldwide ministry started in Johannesburg South Africa in February 2002. Pastor Alph Lukau is a Bible Scholar and a renowned International Speaker who ministers in different platforms around the world. Through his ministry. people are saved, healed, delivered, we have seen families restored and many miracles taking place. ''If nobody can provide for you and give you a job, it is the right opportunity to employ oneself into his own enterprise and strive to how you can make your life better. If they are not offering you the work as per your qualifications, you should strive to set up on you own and the Lord will be there with you.'' These are the words of Pastor Alph Lukau that echo our Indian Government's initiatives of Start Up India. Known as the apostle of faith, Alph Lukau is also a renowned Author and power Televangelist with hundreds of thousands of men and women under his direct leadership. Applauding the governments world over for their stupendous achievement in handling the current crises of Pandemic and the measures taken by the leaders of the world, Alph mentions that this is the greatest example of the basic instinct of trusting on the Almighty and it is He who shall protect its people and lead them the way to overcome the current crises. ''Don't depart from your covering. Don't bring politics in everything. Do great things and see the happiness in people around you,'' his prophetic works for the captains of the industry are setting an example for corporate heads in India who should also reach out to the society, like he is the best example of an accomplished businessman and is an icon in the market place. Alph Lukau stresses on the need for the administration to encourage higher education for girls and boys as the world is projecting itself in all kinds of wild imagination, his encouraging mantra is ''If you cannot perceive it in your mind, you cannot receive it in your life. It is only as you perceive it, you shall receive it.'' Pastor Alph is also known for his passion for perfection in service delivery and continues to set the standard for excellence in ministry.

