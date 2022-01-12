OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Saudi Arabia to build 8,000 km of railway across country-min
12-01-2022
Saudi Arabia will build 8,000 km of railway across country, its investment minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday.
"New rail that will criss cross the kingdom and add to the network we already have," Falih told a mining forum in Riyadh. He also said his ministry was working on a new investment law that is going to address the needs of both domestic and international investors.
