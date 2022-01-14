Left Menu

'Spider-Man' brings home crowds and money for UK's Cineworld

The film was the first one in the pandemic era to smash $1 billion sales globally. The sales update brings is likely to bring some relief for Cineworld after it was ordered last month to pay C$1.23 billion ($985 million) in damages to rival Cineplex for abandoning a planned takeover, though Cineworld has appealed the decision.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:43 IST
'Spider-Man' brings home crowds and money for UK's Cineworld
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's Cineworld said on Friday its box office sales recovered in December to nearly 90% of pre-pandemic levels, helped by the success of Marvel superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" , sending its shares 3% higher in early trade.

The world's second-largest theatre operator said its cash flow turned positive in the fourth quarter after sales improved. Some movie delays hurt footfall in November and global curbs to contain the Omicron coronavirus variant kicking in later also hit viewers coming out for the movies. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" became the sixth-highest grossing movie ever at the U.S. box office, raking in $668 million so far and surpassing "Titanic". The film was the first one in the pandemic era to smash $1 billion in sales globally.

The sales update brings is likely to bring some relief for Cineworld after it was ordered last month to pay C$1.23 billion ($985 million) in damages to rival Cineplex for abandoning a planned takeover, though Cineworld has appealed the decision. Cinema operators have been battered by the pandemic, but the company has seen a steady recovery since April.

London-listed Cineworld, which also operates U.S.-based Regal Cinemas, acknowledged the challenges ahead due to the pandemic but said a strong slate of 2022 releases, including "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Top Gun: Maverick" gave it confidence. ($1 = 1.2488 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022