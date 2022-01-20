Thailand to resume quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals in Feb

Thailand will resume its 'Test & Go' quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals starting on Feb 1, the country's coronavirus taskforce said on Thursday.

All arrivals must take a COVID-19 test on arrival and five days later, spokesperson Taweesin Wisanuyothin said at briefing, during which additional "Sandbox" areas were announced, a similar scheme to revive its battered tourism sector, where visitors must stay for one week in a designated location.

