Thailand to resume quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals in Feb
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-01-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 11:03 IST
Thailand will resume its 'Test & Go' quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals starting on Feb 1, the country's coronavirus taskforce said on Thursday.
All arrivals must take a COVID-19 test on arrival and five days later, spokesperson Taweesin Wisanuyothin said at briefing, during which additional "Sandbox" areas were announced, a similar scheme to revive its battered tourism sector, where visitors must stay for one week in a designated location.
