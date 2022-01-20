Left Menu

Thailand to resume quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals in Feb

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-01-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 11:03 IST
Thailand to resume quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals in Feb
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand will resume its 'Test & Go' quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals starting on Feb 1, the country's coronavirus taskforce said on Thursday.

All arrivals must take a COVID-19 test on arrival and five days later, spokesperson Taweesin Wisanuyothin said at briefing, during which additional "Sandbox" areas were announced, a similar scheme to revive its battered tourism sector, where visitors must stay for one week in a designated location.

Also Read: Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022