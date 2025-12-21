Left Menu

Lights, Camera, Destiny: Unni Mukundan Stars as Modi in 'Maa Vande'

'Maa Vande', a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starring Unni Mukundan, has begun filming. The project, backed by Silver Cast Creations and directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, promises a compelling portrayal of Modi's life, blending personal and political narratives to reflect his nation's journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 11:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for Indian cinema, the production team behind 'Maa Vande', a biopic chronicling the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has officially started filming. Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is set to bring Modi's story to life in this ambitious project.

The film, heralded as a powerful biographical drama, aims to celebrate Indian soil and the indomitable spirit of a mother, all while showcasing the resolute determination that helped shape the country's destiny. According to the team, 'Maa Vande' will authentically capture the intricate facets of Modi's life, intertwining personal and political narratives on a grand scale.

The commencement of shooting was announced on the production's official X handle, with a video post that included scenes from a special pooja ceremony marking the project's launch. Unveiled by Silver Cast Creations on Modi's birthday, the film is directed by the acclaimed Kranthi Kumar CH and promises to delve into real-life incidents with dignity and vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

