Lights, Camera, Destiny: Unni Mukundan Stars as Modi in 'Maa Vande'

In an exciting development for Indian cinema, the production team behind 'Maa Vande', a biopic chronicling the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has officially started filming. Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is set to bring Modi's story to life in this ambitious project.

The film, heralded as a powerful biographical drama, aims to celebrate Indian soil and the indomitable spirit of a mother, all while showcasing the resolute determination that helped shape the country's destiny. According to the team, 'Maa Vande' will authentically capture the intricate facets of Modi's life, intertwining personal and political narratives on a grand scale.

The commencement of shooting was announced on the production's official X handle, with a video post that included scenes from a special pooja ceremony marking the project's launch. Unveiled by Silver Cast Creations on Modi's birthday, the film is directed by the acclaimed Kranthi Kumar CH and promises to delve into real-life incidents with dignity and vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)