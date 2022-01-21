Left Menu

MP govt announces excise policy for 2022-23, Cong mocks Uma Bharti on liquor-free campaign promise

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:29 IST
MP govt announces excise policy for 2022-23, Cong mocks Uma Bharti on liquor-free campaign promise
  • Country:
  • India

Against the backdrop of the Madhya Pradesh government launching a liberal excise policy for the next fiscal, the Congress on Friday mocked senior BJP leader Uma Bharti for going ''missing'' after announcing last year that she would start a campaign from January 15 to enforce prohibition in the state.

The MP government, on Tuesday, said the new excise policy for the next financial year will see reduction in price of alcohol by 20 per cent to increase sales and mop up more revenue, adding that liquor sales would be allowed in all airports and select supermarkets in four big cities, while home bar licences can be obtained by people having an annual income of over Rs 1 crore.

Indore Congress spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal said his party had put missing posters for Bharti for not acting on her announcement of leading a campaign to get liquor banned in MP.

He said the banners are the Congress' way of reminding her about the promise of prohibition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022