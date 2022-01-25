Left Menu

Tractor driver killed in accident in Nagpur

A tractor driver was killed when a speeding trailer truck hit his vehicle near a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police officials said. The deceased was identified by the police as Narendra Tiram Sonwane 25, a resident of Pindkepar village in Bhandara district.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A tractor driver was killed when a speeding trailer truck hit his vehicle near a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police officials said. The deceased was identified by the police as Narendra Tiram Sonwane (25), a resident of Pindkepar village in Bhandara district. According to the police, the accident occurred at around 10 am near Kadholi village when the speeding truck came from behind and hit the tractor.

Sonwane fell off the tractor and sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, they said.

