Safe-O-Kid’s ‘Convertible Baby High Chair’ Range Becomes Amazon Best Seller

Voted for its budget friendly price and safety, this premium quality highchair range features adjustable height and has dishwasher safe tray and machine washable chair cover which makes maintenance highly convenient and easy to manage.Keeping the brand value of Safer Childhood Ensured intact, SafeOkid highchairs are equipped with 5-point safety harness that can keep children secure and comfortably seated along with multiple other safety checks and features.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Safe-O-Kid, India's leading baby products brand focused 100% on the safety of children up to 12 years, has recently added another product range to its Amazon Best Seller and Amazon Choice list. Owing to its wide variety and choices, best quality, and economical prices, this time Safe-O-Kid's 'Convertible Baby High Chair' range has bagged this title.

With hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon, the lightweight highchair range by Safe-O-Kid has multiple convertible options that grow with the child. Depending on models, Safe-O-Kid highchairs can be converted into a booster seat when children start outgrowing the baby dining seat, to study table, regular chair, and as well as into a ride with wheels.

Safe-O-Kid Highchair can serve as a personal dining room for a child, with its comfortable seat and eating tray which is made of food-grade polypropylene that's extremely durable. Voted for its budget-friendly price and safety, this premium quality highchair range features adjustable height and has a dishwasher safe tray and machine-washable chair cover which makes maintenance highly convenient and easy to manage.

Keeping the brand value of "Safer Childhood Ensured" intact, SafeOkid highchairs are equipped with a 5-point safety harness that can keep children secure and comfortably seated along with multiple other safety checks and features. Suitable for children between the age of 4 months to 3 years, it is the best bet for parents who are on the lookout for a chair that fully supports their child with its unique safety features, comfort, convertible functionalities, and cleanliness. It is also a good pick for travel as it folds easily for on-the-go families.

Safe-O-Kid's Convertible High Chair makes feeding completely hassle-free. To buy this product range, please click the link below: https:afeokid.com/product/safe-o-kid-elegant-combo-convertible-4-in-1-booster-feeding-high-chair-with-adjustable-tray-and-a-table-and-soft-cushion-and-a-training-spoon-set-with-box-for-baby-newly-launched/ About Safe-O-Kid: Safe-O-Kid is a baby-safe product's brand that offers a range of babyproofing, baby care, and other safe baby products. A highly innovative and quality-driven brand, it is always taking steps to make sure that children across India remain safe whether at home or outside. Working tirelessly through the pandemic, the baby safety brand has managed to touch the lives of numerous parents through its unmatched service and top-notch products. Know more about the brand here: https:afeokid.com/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

