Safe-O-Kid’s ‘Convertible Baby High Chair’ Range Becomes Amazon Best Seller

Safe-O-Kid, India's leading baby products brand focused 100% on the safety of children up to 12 years, has recently added another product range to its Amazon Best Seller and Amazon Choice list. Owing to its wide variety and choices, best quality, and economical prices, this time Safe-O-Kid's 'Convertible Baby High Chair' range has bagged this title.

With hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon, the lightweight highchair range by Safe-O-Kid has multiple convertible options that grow with the child. Depending on models, Safe-O-Kid highchairs can be converted into a booster seat when children start outgrowing the baby dining seat, to study table, regular chair, and as well as into a ride with wheels.

Safe-O-Kid Highchair can serve as a personal dining room for a child, with its comfortable seat and eating tray which is made of food-grade polypropylene that's extremely durable. Voted for its budget-friendly price and safety, this premium quality highchair range features adjustable height and has a dishwasher safe tray and machine-washable chair cover which makes maintenance highly convenient and easy to manage.

Keeping the brand value of "Safer Childhood Ensured" intact, SafeOkid highchairs are equipped with a 5-point safety harness that can keep children secure and comfortably seated along with multiple other safety checks and features. Suitable for children between the age of 4 months to 3 years, it is the best bet for parents who are on the lookout for a chair that fully supports their child with its unique safety features, comfort, convertible functionalities, and cleanliness. It is also a good pick for travel as it folds easily for on-the-go families.

Safe-O-Kid's Convertible High Chair makes feeding completely hassle-free.

