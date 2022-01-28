US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq futures turn positive after December core PCE data

Nasdaq futures erased losses and turned positive on Friday after data showed the U.S. Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge, the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, rose for the month of December in line with expectations.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 81 points, or 0.24%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.75 points, or 0.18%.

