HDFC Q3 net rises 13 pc to Rs 5,837 cr

HDFC Ltd on Wednesday reported a nearly 13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,837 crore for the quarter ended December 2021. The country's largest mortgage lender had posted a net profit of Rs 5,177 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. ''For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the consolidated profit after tax attributable to the Corporation stood at Rs 5,837 crore as compared to Rs 5,177 crore in the previous year,'' HDFC said in a release. Total income (consolidated) during the October-December period of 2021-22, however, fell to Rs 31,308 crore as against Rs 39,268 crore in the same quarter of 2020-21. It was also down from the preceding September 2021 quarter's income of Rs 38,604 crore. On a standalone basis, the net profit grew by 11 per cent to Rs 3,261 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 2,926 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Stock of HDFC was trading at Rs 2616.85 apiece on BSE, up 2.06 per cent from the previous close.

