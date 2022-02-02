Russia raises $1 billion in OFZ government bonds as sentiment improves

The Russian finance ministry raised nearly $1 billion at a government bond auction on Wednesday, returning to the market after a two-week pause caused by a wide-scale sell-off amid intensified geopolitical fears. The ministry had to cancel weekly OFZ government bond auctions twice this year, citing increased volatility. But as the rouble pared losses, it returned to the market, in a sign that trading sentiment was normalising.

Recording demand of 102.9 billion roubles ($1.35 billion), the ministry raised 74.7 billion roubles ($982.41 million) in OFZ bonds maturing in 2029 at an average yield of 9.59%, marking the most successful auction since August. "The market is coming around after a massive sell-off by non-residents," said Evgeny Suvorov, an economist at CentroCreditBank.

Yields on 10-year benchmark OFZ bonds, which move inversely with their prices, fell to a near two-week low of 9.30%, heading away from their highest level since early 2016 of 9.86% hit last week. OFZ bonds used to be popular among foreign investors thanks to lucrative yields, but the non-residents' share shrank to 19.9% in December, its lowest since July 1, due to the geopolitical risks.

Still, this reading is above a median level for other emerging markets, VTB Capital analysts said. Russian major banks are the main buyers of OFZ bonds, which Russia uses to plug budget holes.

Uncertainty on the OFZ market is now related to the timing as to when the Bank of Russia could end its monetary tightening cycle, Suvorov at CentroCreditBank said. The central bank is expected to raise its key rate by 100 basis points to 9.5% on Feb. 11, according to a Reuters poll, as it grapples with stubbornly high inflation that is hovering near six-year highs, far above the 4% target.

Once the bank signals the end to rate hikes, investors could step up buying of OFZ bonds, betting that bond prices will go up automatically as soon as Russia starts trimming the cost of lending in 2022. "We see the potentially best entry point to local currency bonds in Russia ... late in the first quarter of 2022 after geopolitical uncertainty subsides and the monetary policy rate-hiking cycle reaches its peak (at 10.0% for Russia)," Renaissance Capital said in a note.

($1 = 76.0375 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)