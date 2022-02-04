U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Belarusian nationals
The United States on Thursday said it was imposing visa restrictions on several Belarusian nationals over "serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity", citing the attempted forced repatriation of a sprinter at the Tokyo Games.
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused to board a flight back home last year when she was removed from the games against her will after publicly complaining about national team coaches.
She defected to Poland, saying she feared for her safety if she returned to Belarus.
