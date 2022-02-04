U.S. imposes visa restrictions on multiple Belarusian nationals

The United States on Thursday said it was imposing visa restrictions on several Belarusian nationals over "serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity", citing the attempted forced repatriation of a sprinter at the Tokyo Games.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused to board a flight back home last year when she was removed from the games against her will after publicly complaining about national team coaches. She defected to Poland, saying she feared for her safety if she returned to Belarus.

"We stand in solidarity with Ms. Tsimanouskaya and all others who have experienced the regime's attempts to silence criticism," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The move comes amid tensions between Russia and the United States over Ukraine, as NATO says there has been a significant movement of Russian military forces into neighboring Belarus in recent days.

