Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q3 profit at Rs 57 cr
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on Friday posted 52.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 56.58 crore during the third quarter of 2021-22.
The company's net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 37.10 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Total revenue increased to Rs 637.83 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal year compared with Rs 619.56 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses remained lower at Rs 558.27 crore as against Rs 575.59 crore.
The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for 2021-22.PTI LUX ANU ANU
