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Oscars Amidst Geopolitical Tensions: A Night of Surprises Awaits

Hollywood gears up for the Oscars with 'Sinners' leading nominations amidst geopolitical tensions. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the ceremony will feature performances and an unpredictable race for best picture. Despite Hollywood's uncertainties in film production, the Oscars promise surprises and a celebration of cinematic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 01:52 IST
Oscars Amidst Geopolitical Tensions: A Night of Surprises Awaits
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Hollywood prepares for the Oscars with heightened security following a federal warning of a possible Iranian threat. With a wide-open race, 'Sinners' leads the nominations amidst a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and industry changes.

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will air live, featuring performances from the real-life singers of HUNTR/X. O'Brien intends to balance humor with acknowledging current events, amidst Hollywood's shifting production landscape due to economic incentives abroad.

The Oscars highlight concerns around artificial intelligence impacts on jobs and creativity in the film industry, with an unpredictable best actor race, and potential surprises in major awards categories.

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