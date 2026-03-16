Oscars Amidst Geopolitical Tensions: A Night of Surprises Awaits

Hollywood prepares for the Oscars with heightened security following a federal warning of a possible Iranian threat. With a wide-open race, 'Sinners' leads the nominations amidst a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and industry changes.

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will air live, featuring performances from the real-life singers of HUNTR/X. O'Brien intends to balance humor with acknowledging current events, amidst Hollywood's shifting production landscape due to economic incentives abroad.

The Oscars highlight concerns around artificial intelligence impacts on jobs and creativity in the film industry, with an unpredictable best actor race, and potential surprises in major awards categories.